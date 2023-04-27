BJP is setting a record in corruption in Karnataka: Venugopal

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleged that BJP in Karnataka does not have any contributions to speak about in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Venugopal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement made at a rally in Karnataka that the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka are being held “to hand over the future of the state to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji”.

He asked why Amit Shah failed to pronounce the contributions of their government in Karnataka.

“Voters in Karnataka did not elect them to power in 2018. They came to power through the backdoor by engaging in horse-trading. The BJP’s contribution to the state is setting a record in corruption. The 40 per cent commission is the brand given by people of Karnataka,” he alleged.

When the ruler is corrupt, even bureaucrats also behave in the same manner, he said referring to the recent Lokayukta raid on a BBMP officer’s house resulting in the seizure of a huge quantity of properties.

‘’The BJP’s only contribution is to spread hatred and make people fight among themselves. The saffron party has failed in the generation of employment and create Mangaluru an IT hub in Karnataka. Mangaluru has a huge potential to generate employment for thousands of youths,’’ he added.

Congress has a concrete plan for the development of the coastal belt, in addition to four guarantees which will be implemented after coming to power, he said.

The people of Karnataka have decided to elect Congress with a comfortable majority.

“The Congress aims at transparent and corruption-free governance and will come out with an effective mechanism for curbing corruption in the state. The result of the 2013 elections will repeat in the coastal belt during this upcoming Assembly election,” he predicted.

The Congress will place before the people its plan for corruption-free and development-oriented programmes soon, he said.

Venugopal said that BJP has failed to fulfil 75 per cent of its promises while Congress has fulfilled more than 90 per cent of the promises made between 2013 and 2018.