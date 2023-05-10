BJP MP Mangala Angadi predicts Shettar's victory

BJP Lok Sabha member Mangala Angadi predicted that Jagadish Shettar, the Congress candidate from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency will emerge victorious in the election. However, she said that the BJP will retain power in Karnataka.

She was speaking to reporters after casting her vote in government higher primary school at Visvesvaraya Nagar in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Mangala said that Shettar had a good image in his constituency and he had done good work during his tenure as chief minister. But she added that there was a BJP wave in Karnataka and the party would retain power.