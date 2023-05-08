Seek votes without using Modi's name, Shettar dares BJP

Shettar dares BJP to seek votes without using Modi's name

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shettar said, "Parties and individuals are equally important.

DHNS
DHNS, Hubbali,
  • May 08 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 03:59 ist
Jagdish Shettar. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claim that the party is bigger than the individual but they fight elections using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name, Congress' Hubballi-Dharwad Central candidate Jagadish Shettar said and challenged the saffron party leaders to seek votes without using Modi's image.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Shettar said, "Parties and individuals are equally important. There seemed to be systematic conspiracy to finish Lingayat leaders politically in the BJP. Why did they remove Yediyurappa from CM post?. If it was the age factor, then why is he being used for election campaigns? Like I said earlier, B L Santosh is behind this. Even Yediyurappa had expressed his displeasure against Santosh in the past," Shettar charged.

"The BJP has rubbished Santosh's alleged statement against Lingayats calling it a fake and conspiracy to mislead Lingayats. But what's stopping the BJP to get the episode probed. They buried Nalin Kateel's audio clip too. The BJP will feel the pinch of internal dissent in the assembly polls and the 2024 general election," he said.

Shettar said no amount of pressure tactics by national and state leaders will stop him from winning by record margin. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Jagadish Shettar
BJP
Congress
Karnataka
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

 