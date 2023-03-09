CEC-led ECI team in K'taka to review poll preparations

CEC-led ECI team in Karnataka to review Assembly election preparations

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Mar 09 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 15:53 ist
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A team of Election Commission officials led by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Thursday arrived in Bengaluru to assess the readiness for Assembly elections in the state.

The team comprising election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, where assembly elections are due by May.

After reaching the state capital, the team held a meeting today at the Vikasa Soudha with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena and other officers. It will interact with the representatives of various political parties to seek their suggestion, opinion and complaints. The team will also attend an international conference on 'Inclusive Elections and Elections Integrity' here, which will see participation of election commissioners of various democratic countries.

Also Read | Karnataka HC directs police, EC to train officials in election-related cases

On March 10, the EC will hold a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all the districts regarding the preparation being made for the upcoming elections. Later, the EC will inaugurate an exhibition on elections, before flagging off LED vehicles meant for voter awareness.

The election commissioners will hold a press conference on March 11 before flying back to Delhi.

Rajiv Kumar
Election Commission
Election Commission of India
ECI
EC
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
Karnataka

