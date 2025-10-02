<p>Ex India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold at the International League (IL) T20 auction held in Dubai.</p><p>The 39-year-old had last week signed with Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder, becoming the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the competition and was expected to be signed by one of the franchises in ILT20.</p>.Ravichandran Ashwin approached for Big Bash stint: Report.<p>But the Tamil Nadu cricketer, who was the only player with a six-figure base price of $120,000, did not feature in the accelerated auction.</p><p>He could still make the cut though as a wildcard signing.</p><p>Elsewhere at the auction, Dubai Capitals secured the services of former Vidarbha off-spinner and Ranji Trophy winner Akshay Wakhare, while Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, now representing USA, was picked up by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.</p><p>Ashwin had registered for the UAE-based league after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), a move that made him eligible to play in overseas franchise competitions.</p><p>He had made himself available for the entire season.</p><p>The 39-year-old had last week signed with Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder, becoming the first high-profile Indian cricketer to feature in the competition.</p><p>He is also set to represent Team India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament in November.</p><p>The champion off-spinner had earlier bid farewell to international cricket midway through India's tour Down Under last year.</p><p>(with inputs from agwncies)</p>