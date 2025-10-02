Jr NTR sends best wishes to the 'Kantara Chapter 1' team on grand release

<p>As <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> continues to receive positive responses from the quarters, Telugu superstar Jr NTR extended his heartfelt wishes to the team. Taking to social media, the acclaimed actor lauded the film's lead and director Rishab Shetty for his extraordinary dual performance.</p><p>Tarak wrote on X: “Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success,” Jr NTR wrote. “@shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mind-blowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision.” </p>.<p>As one of the strongest supporters of this project, Jr NTR played a vital role in the promotions, from attending events to showing his support on social media, doing all he could to help the movie connect with a larger audience. Despite not being in good health, he joined Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth for the Hyderabad promotions and endorsed the movie. Visuals of him limping in pain went viral on social media.</p>.<p>Released globally on October 2, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> is receiving widespread acclaim for its stunning visual effects, compelling storyline, and powerful performances. With <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em>, Hombale Films continues to have a dream run at the box office and pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema with larger-than-life content.</p>