CM Bommai holds massive roadshow with Nadda, actor Sudeep in his constituency

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday held a massive roadshow along with BJP national President J P Nadda and Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep in his constituency of Shiggaon, ahead of filing nomination for the May 10 Assembly polls.

Earlier this month, actor Sudeep had announced his support to Chief Minister Bommai in the poll-bound state.

A large crowd had gathered, as Bommai, Nadda and Sudeep travelled through the streets in a specially-designed vehicle, after garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, queen of the former princely state of Kittur who led an armed resistance against the British East India Company.

The crowd, mostly wearing saffron caps, moved along with the vehicle with BJP flags in their hands. They cheered when the leaders and their favourite cinema star waved at them.

Bommai is seeking re-election from Shiggaon, from where he has been MLA thrice. The BJP leader became the Chief Minister in 2021 after party stalwart B S Yediyurappa stepped down from the post.

He has already filed one set of nominations, during an "auspicious muhurat" on Saturday.

Congress has fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur to take on the Chief Minister from Shiggaon.

Filing of nominations for the election ends on April 20. Voting will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.