Cong digging own grave by promising ban on Bajrang Dal: Yediyurappa

The Congress is digging its own grave by promising ban on Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto, said former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to media persons, here, on Wednesday, Yediyurappa said, "The Congress is day-dreaming that it would return to power in Karnataka and ban the Bajarang Dal. Those who would not come to power can dream of anything and promise anything. So, the issue of banning Bajrang Dal does not arise,” he added.

Prathap Simha reaction

Meanwhile, MP Prathap Simha said that if the Congress comes to power, "Osama Bin Laden and Mulla Omar model of government" will be established in Karnataka. “If such a Taliban government is formed, it is a threat not only to pro-Hindu organisations, but also to Hindus, who follow the ideals of Rama,” he said.

Speaking to media persons, he asked, “What else can we expect from KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who converted a holy hill of Shiva under his Kanakpura constituency into a Jesus Hill and former CM Siddaramaiah, who doubts the vardanthi (birth anniversary) of Hanuman?”

He said that the people know about the "dramas" (navarangi aata) of the Congress, who speak against Bajarangi. “Textbooks will glorify Ghazni Muhammad and Tipu Sultan if they form a government. The Centre has already banned the PFI. Now, they equate Bajrang Dal with PFI. Do they intend to revoke the ban on PFI and impose a ban on Bajrang Dal? Why does the Congress hate Hanuman? Rama, Sita and Hanuman are the soul of India,” Simha said.

He asked, “Whom have the Bajrang Dal members abducted? Whom have they killed? Have they done anything to disturb the peace in the society? There are hundreds of cases against members of PFI and KDF. How does the Congress compare the PFI with Bajrang Dal?”

“Members of the Bajrang Dal have fought to protect cows and for the welfare of the people of Karnataka. Hanuman transported a hill to help Rama, who waged a war to protect Sita. Bajarangis will crush the Congress with the same hill, to protect Hindus and gomatha (cow),” Simha said.

“The Congress had unconstitutionally given religion-based reservation to Muslims in education and jobs. The BJP has upheld the Constitution by withdrawing the illegal reservation. The Congress had committed a historical blunder. We have given justice. Now, the Congress wants to target Hindus and Hindu activists. The people understand the schemes, designs and conspiracies of the Congress. They will give a fitting reply to the Congress in the ballot box,” he said.