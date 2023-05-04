Congress under clutches of SDPI, PFI: Bommai

Bommai told media persons here on Thursday that the Hanuman-Bajrang Dal relationship is like the Ram-Hanuman relationship

Manjunath Venkatraman, DHNS , Hubballi,
  • May 04 2023, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 02:09 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged that the Congress is under the clutches of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and that its appeasement politics is hurting the feelings of people.

"SDPI is another form of PFI. The Congress had openly sought the support of the SDPI. PFI and SDPI had grown under the Congress regime when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister. If SDPI is the B team of the BJP as the Congress alleges, then the PFI would not have been banned. The Congress leaders say so just to hide their mistake,"he said.

Bommai told media persons here on Thursday that the Hanuman-Bajrang Dal relationship is like the Ram-Hanuman relationship, but Congress is trying to hurt the feelings of people with its poll promise of banning Bajrang Dal.

"We welcome Congress' national leaders if they come to Karnataka to campaign in the Assembly elections. But, Congress leaders cry when BJP national leaders come here for campaigning. People know the commitment of Congress leaders," he added.

