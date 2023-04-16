Denied ticket, Shettar resigns from Karnataka assembly

Denied ticket for Assembly Poll, Jagadish Shettar resigns from Karnataka assembly

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined

PTI
PTI, Hubballi ,
  • Apr 16 2023, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 12:17 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH File Photo

Disgruntled BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned from the Karnataka assembly after being denied ticket by the party for the May 10 assembly poll.

The 67-year-old leader said he would also resign from the BJP. Shettar reached Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and handed over his resignation letter to assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan tried till late Saturday night to persuade him, but he did not budge and remained adamant on his stand to contest the assembly election.

