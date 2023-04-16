Karadi Sanganna to quit BJP, to join JD(S)

BJP Koppal Lok Sabha member Karadi Sanganna is likely to resign his seat on Monday and join JD(S). He is planning to contest from Koppal Assembly seat from JD(S) ticket, sources close to him told DH.
He will submit his resignation to Speaker Om Birla. However, when asked his reaction, Sanganna refused to comment on this issue.
Sanganna, who is keen to enter the Assembly, had sought a BJP ticket from Koppal. He also sought a party ticket to his son Gavisiddappa Karadi from Koppal assembly if the BJP rejected to give ticket to him. However, BJP rejected his request.
The party has yet to finalise the candidate for the seat.
With several BJP Lok Sabha members seeking permission from the party to contest elections, the party top leadership decided to reject all requests saying they don’t want to face another bypoll. Karadi Sanganna won Lok Sabha from Koppal constituency two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019.
The 73-year old Sanganna earlier served as a member of the Legislative assembly for four terms. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, senior leader B S Yediyurappa tried to convince him not to quit the party. However Sanganna Karadi clearly told them that if he did not get the ticket, he would resign to the Lok Sabha membership and BJP.
