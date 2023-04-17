Karnataka BJP plans PM Modi’s campaign blitz after April 24

The BJP is drawing up a schedule for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch a campaign blitz in Karnataka after April 24, which is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

The party is also finalising dates for rallies by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkayi, the party has decided to organise at least 20-25 public rallies, conventions and roadshows involving PM Modi, Shah and Yogi.

Tenginkayi added that PM Modi is likely to cover all districts that he did not previously visit when he came to the state seven times before the model code of conduct kicked in on March 29.

Another senior leader told DH that a strategy meeting held late on Sunday under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to organize more rallies of PM Modi mainly focusing on Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions where the party has witnessed the highest amount of rebellion and dissidence.

“We may not directly start in either one of those regions. Instead, we may start from Uttara Kannada or elsewhere where Modi has not visited to drive home a point that the party is not worried about desertions,” the source said. Later on, PM is likely to visit Haveri, Bagalkot, Koppal and other districts before landing again in Belagavi and Hubballi.

“We may organise 2-3 rallies of PM Modi and Shah to offset rebellion and woo young voters in these regions. Yogi will be playing a major role where Hindutva will work like Hubballi and Belagavi districts. Whereas in coastal and Malnad regions, where hardcore Hindutva works, we will deploy Yogi besides making him campaign in the Vokkaliga belt,” the source explained.

Even Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will be deployed for campaigning as he has emerged as a leader among the Panchamasalis, an influential sub-sect of the dominant Linagayat community. He is also a Hindutva face in the region.

Nadda’s visit

BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a 2-day visit to Hubballi and Haveri starting Tuesday. Nadda will land in Hubballi on Tuesday afternoon where he will addressing an intellectuals meet and party workers. After this he will head to Shiggaon where Bommai will file his second set of nominations before leaving for Delhi.