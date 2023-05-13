K'taka: BJP's Abhay wins, official announcement awaited

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP's Abhay Patil wins, official announcement yet to be made

Patil credited the victory to the people from the constituency who stood by him and placed trust on his development work

Anitha Pailoor
Anitha Pailoor, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 13 2023, 13:13 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 13:16 ist
Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil. Credit: DH file photo

BJP candidate Abhay Patil won the Belgaum Dakshin assembly constituency. The official announcement is yet to be made. He will be representing the constituency for the third time. 

Patil credited the victory to the people from the constituency who stood by him and placed trust on his development work. "Voters were threatened, intimidated and even Belagavi City Corporation corporators were threatened, but they stood firm and the results are here," he said.

 

His nearest rival was MES-backed independent candidate Ramakant Konduskar. "Even Congress workers were asked to ensure that they vote for MES candidate, but it did not work out for them," he said.

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
abhay patil

