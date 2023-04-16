Karnataka elections: Hurt by party denying ticket, says Congress MLA Akhanda

Pulikeshinagar (Bengaluru) Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy has said that he is hurt by the party's move denying him ticket.
"I worked for the party though my house was set on fire. But, my name does not figure in the three list the Congress has released till now. Some senior leaders of the party are behind this," he said. He was speaking to reporters in Sirsi on Sunday. He submitted his resignation as MLA to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. Akhanda said that Kageri invited him to BJP and that he would discuss his further course of action after discussing with his supporters.
