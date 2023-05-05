Karnataka: Housewives, maids, college students hit the campaign trail to make some quick bucks

As election campaigns gain momentum, homemakers, maids, auto drivers and college students are hitting the campaign trail to make a quick bucks in the election season.

Depending on the party and the candidates, those who take part in the door-to-door campaigns are paid between Rs 500 and Rs 1,500, along with lunch. While many party workers are a part of the campaign trail, many women also join them during the peak of the campaigning season.

Political party workers mobilising people for the campaign opined that women have a social connect in the areas.

“Women know the households better and they have a more friendly social connection. Hence, when they seek votes for a candidate, the impact is more,” said one of the party workers in the Bengaluru South constituency.

The women opined that it was a win-win situation for both, leaders and them.

“They need people to campaign and we have time on our hands. Since they pay well and we can also negotiate payment on an hourly basis, it works out well for us,” said Sudha, a homemaker, who is now a part of the campaign trail in Malleswaram.

One of the housemaids from Rajajinagar said that she had earned Rs 8,000 ever since the campaigns started and was hoping to make another Rs 2,000.

Many college-going students have also jumped into the campaign mode.

This apart, many auto drivers have also rented out their autos that have been fitted with speakers to play messages of the political parties.

“All that I have to do is go around a few areas playing their message and I am paid close to Rs 1,500 a day. It is better than looking out for duties and driving on the traffic-ridden main roads,” said Ramesha M, an auto driver from Gayatri Nagar.