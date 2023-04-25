Karnataka polls: Cong ahead in two of five surveys

Two out of five pre-poll and opinion surveys by regional news networks show that Congress has an edge over BJP while all of them indicate the possibility of a hung verdict in the May 10 Assembly election.

According to the pre-poll survey conducted by TV9 and C-Voter, the Congress can win 106-116 seats while the BJP would end up with a tally in the 79-89 range. The JD(S) is placed in the 24-34 bracket.

Public TV's Mood of Karnataka also gave Congress the edge in the range of 98-108 seats, below the halfway mark of 113. It gave BJP 85-95 seats and JD(S) 28-33.

Also Read | Hijab not a major issue in coastal Karnataka poll campaign

The BJP has an edge in the Asianet Survarna News Jan Ki Baat survey which shows the saffron party winning 98-109 seats ahead of Congress' 89-97 and JD(S) 25-29.

Vistara News shows a badly fractured mandate: 88-93 BJP, 84-90 Congress and 23-26 JD(S). The survey said the outcome is difficult to call in 27-30 seats.

The South First - People's Pulse pre-poll survey gave 98 seats to Congress with a range of 95-105 seats. The BJP is shown ti win 92 seats (90-100 seat range) and JD(S) 27 seats (25-30 range).

These pre-poll surveys and opinion polls were done and their findings announced at different points in time over the past one month.