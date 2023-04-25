Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if Congress comes to power: Amit Shah

K'taka will see riots if Cong comes to power: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high in the state and it will be 'afflicted with riots.'

Seeking the people's mandate for "political stability" in Karnataka, which would vote on May 10, Shah said at a public meeting at Terdal in this district that only the BJP can lead the state towards a 'New Karnataka.'

"If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots," added Shah, one of the party's key poll strategists and campaigners.

"If the Congress comes to power by mistake then corruption will be all-time high and there will be 'appeasement'," said Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Karnataka to hold a series of public meetings, roadshows and review meetings with his party leaders.

