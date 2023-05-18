Oath ceremony leaves KCET students worried

Oath ceremony leaves KCET students worried

Saturday is day one of KCET with Mathematics and Biology

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2023, 23:53 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 23:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

Students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) exam on Saturday are worried about the traffic situation on Saturday when Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar will take oath at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Saturday is day one of KCET with Mathematics and Biology. The test commences at 10.30 am while the swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled at 12.30 pm.
Students whose test centres are located in the Central Business District (CBD) area are worried about crowding and traffic gridlock ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

"My test centre is located a few minutes away from the venue where new CM is taking oath. I am worried about getting stuck in traffic and reaching the centre late," a KCET aspirant said.
As many as 2.60 lakh students will write the KCET from May 20 to May 22. Of them, 1.40 lakh are girls, 1.21 lakh boys and eight transgenders.

KCET is the gateway for admissions to professional courses like engineering. The test will be held at 592 centers across the state, of which 121 centers located in Bengaluru.

This year, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting the KCET for B.Sc Nursing courses. Around 16,000 inter-state students have registered.

KEA officials said that they have written to the traffic police seeking an advisory that will be shared with students by Friday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Siddaramaiah
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Plastic-eating fungi found in coastal salt marshes

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost UK government $200 mn

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from 'Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

 