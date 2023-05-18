Oath ceremony leaves KCET students worried

Students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) exam on Saturday are worried about the traffic situation on Saturday when Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar will take oath at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Saturday is day one of KCET with Mathematics and Biology. The test commences at 10.30 am while the swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled at 12.30 pm.

Students whose test centres are located in the Central Business District (CBD) area are worried about crowding and traffic gridlock ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

"My test centre is located a few minutes away from the venue where new CM is taking oath. I am worried about getting stuck in traffic and reaching the centre late," a KCET aspirant said.

As many as 2.60 lakh students will write the KCET from May 20 to May 22. Of them, 1.40 lakh are girls, 1.21 lakh boys and eight transgenders.

KCET is the gateway for admissions to professional courses like engineering. The test will be held at 592 centers across the state, of which 121 centers located in Bengaluru.

This year, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting the KCET for B.Sc Nursing courses. Around 16,000 inter-state students have registered.

KEA officials said that they have written to the traffic police seeking an advisory that will be shared with students by Friday.