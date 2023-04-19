K'taka polls: Modi, Shah among BJP's star campaigners

PM Modi, Amit Shah among BJP's star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is pulling out all the stops to retain the state

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 13:39 ist
Union Minister Amit Shah (L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), and BJP president J P Nadda (R). Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a strong team of Union ministers figure in the list of the party's 40 star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections next month.

The Union ministers include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya and Pralhad Joshi, according to the list released by the party.

In addition to Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh and Assam Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been included.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, some Karnataka ministers and state party leaders also figure in the list.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka is pulling out all the stops to retain the state where it is pitted against opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the May 10 elections. Results will be declared on May 13.

