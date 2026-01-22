Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

15 Maoists, including Anal Da carrying Rs 1crore bounty, killed in Jharkhand forest

A resident of Pirtand in Giridih district, Anal Da had been active since 1987. Police have been searching for him for years.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 11:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsJharkhandMaoist

Follow us on :

Follow Us