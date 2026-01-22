Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Such people look religious outwardly, but work on anti-religion agenda': UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautions against fake seers

Adityanath said that some elements were conspiring against the Sanatan Dharma that there was a need to be on the alert from such ‘Kalnemis’.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi Adityanathseers

Follow us on :

Follow Us