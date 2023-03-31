Shall resolve differences of opinion of BJP leaders: Jarkiholi 

KMF Chairman and Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said that he himself would hold talks with MP Annasaheb Jolle, MLC Laxman Savadi and MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to keep their differences of opinion aside and work towards winning maximum seats in the district with 40 days remaining for the assembly election.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Friday that BJP State Core Committee meeting would be held in Bengaluru on Saturday and on the sidelines of the meeting himself would hold talks with the party leaders and convince them to keep their differences aside. We do not want difference of opinions amongst leaders to affect prospects of candidates in the Assembly election.

High command seems to have held talks with Laxman Savadi and Ramesh Jarkiholi regarding the differences of opinion and public statements made by them. High command will decide on the candidates in fray for the Assembly election and we shall work for victory of maximum candidates in the district, he said.

All have their own influence in respective Assembly constituencies and none others from the party could work to get them defeated. Reports of factionalism in the party were rumours.

Prestige issues between leaders should not cost the party and we shall get them resolved, Jarkiholi stated.

He said, BJP had won 10 seats in the 2018 Assembly election and later 3 more seats were added after Operation Lotus. We want to retain all the 13 seats and make attempts to increase seat tally in the election for which polling would be held on May 10.

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa has not been sidelined and has been inducted in parliamentary board of the party and his son Vijayendra has been succeeding him. The former chief minister has himself made clear that he quit as chief minister due to age factors, he said.

BJP was winning party and will retain power in the state. None of the MLAs who had joined the party would resign or quit BJP barring MLA N Y Gopalkrishna who had come from Congress and was returning back, he expressed.