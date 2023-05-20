Siddaramaiah, DKS take oath as Karnataka CM, Dy CM with Congress, Opposition leaders in attendance

The Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday erupted in cheers and whistles as the state's new Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took their oath, along with eight Cabinet Ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony began about ten minutes after the scheduled time of 12.30 pm. As a show of support and appreciation, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar waved at the sea of supporters and greeted all the VVIPs and Ministers there as everyone anxiously waited for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to show up.

Meanwhile, several public personalities, including Kamal Haasan, Shivarajkumar, Bhavana, Sadhu Kokila, and Duniya Vijay waved at the cheering crowd before settling into the VIP section near the stage.

About three minutes before the scheduled swearing-in at 12.30 pm, people cheered in unison as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made an appearance on stage. They were joined by several chief ministers of other states including MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, and Ashok Gehlot. The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, and ex-Chief Ministers of Jammu-Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah were also present.

Around 12.40 pm, Siddaramaiah took his oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Unlike in 2013, where he swore in the name of truth, this time, the new Chief Minister swore in the name of God. His oath was barely audible as people continued to shout slogans in his support.

Following the Chief Minister's oath, DK Shivakumar got on stage and bowed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before swearing in as the new Deputy Chief Minister in the name of Gangadhara Ajjaya, the local deity in the Kadasiddeshwara Matha in Tiptur.

Eight newly-elected Karnataka MLAs took their oaths as Cabinet Ministers. Dr G Parameshwara took his oath in the name of the Constitution while Satish Jarkiholi swore in the names of Buddha, Basavanna, and Ambedkar, amidst loud cheers from the audience.

Other cabinet ministers K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, and Priyank Kharge took their oaths in the name of God.

Ramalinga Reddy did not take anybody's name in his oath and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan took his oath in the name of Allah and his mother.

Each of their oaths lasted roughly a minute and a half before they collected colourful bouquets from the Governor, the new Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony ended about 32 minutes after it began around 12.40 pm, following which, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Siddaramaiah addressed the quickly emptying crowd in the stands.

All of them thanked the people of Karnataka for their support and assured the crowd that their five poll promises would be converted into laws in a matter of a few hours.