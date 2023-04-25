We don't want a single Muslim vote, says BJP leader K S Eshwarappa

BJP leader and former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday asserted that the saffron party didn't need Muslim votes in the upcoming Karnataka elections, but went on to say that nationalist Muslims would vote for the party anyway.

"We don't want even a single Muslim vote," Eshwarappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI while speaking on the issue of religious conversion at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga yesterday.

"We don’t need Muslim votes because we lent much help to the Muslims when they had health or educational issues, and such Muslims will vote for us," he further said.

The BJP leader went on to heap praise on party veteran B S Yediyurappa, saying, "Yediyurappa is a model leader for Hindus, including Lingayats. He is a true Hindu and party candidate Channabasappa is a leader who can build the Hindu community in the city."

"Many people say to me that if any other party wins, there will be no security for Hindus," Eshwarappa further said, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

He also accused the Opposition of trying to divide the country. "We don’t allow making Hindus inferior and Muslims superior. But, some nationalist Muslims will definitely vote for the BJP. Let those anti-nationals who identify themselves with Congress continue to do so. All have failed in dividing Hindus in the name of caste," the veteran leader was quoted as saying by TNIE.