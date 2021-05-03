Kerala Assembly Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

The high-pitched battle for Kerala Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for Kerala assembly elections.
|Kerala Election Result 2021 Constituency-wise Live data
|AC Name
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Malampuzha constituency, click here👉
|Malampuzha
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kasaragod constituency, click here👉
|Kasaragod
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Udma constituency, click here👉
|Udma
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kanhangad constituency, click here👉
|Kanhangad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Trikaripur constituency, click here👉
|Trikaripur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Payyannur constituency, click here👉
|Payyannur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kalliasseri constituency, click here👉
|Kalliasseri
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Taliparamba constituency, click here👉
|Taliparamba
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Irikkur constituency, click here👉
|Irikkur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Azhikode constituency, click here👉
|Azhikode
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kannur constituency, click here👉
|Kannur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Dharmadam constituency, click here👉
|Dharmadam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thalassery constituency, click here👉
|Thalassery
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kuthuparamba constituency, click here👉
|Kuthuparamba
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mattannur constituency, click here👉
|Mattannur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Peravoor constituency, click here👉
|Peravoor
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Manjeri constituency, click here👉
|Manjeri
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Sulthanbathery constituency, click here👉
|Sulthanbathery
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kalpetta constituency, click here👉
|Kalpetta
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vadakara constituency, click here👉
|Vadakara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kuttiadi constituency, click here👉
|Kuttiadi
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nadapuram constituency, click here👉
|Nadapuram
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Quilandy constituency, click here👉
|Quilandy
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Perambra constituency, click here👉
|Perambra
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Balusseri constituency, click here👉
|Balusseri
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Elathur constituency, click here👉
|Elathur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kozhikode North constituency, click here👉
|Kozhikode North
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kozhikode South constituency, click here👉
|Kozhikode South
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Beypore constituency, click here👉
|Beypore
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnamangalam constituency, click here👉
|Kunnamangalam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Koduvally constituency, click here👉
|Koduvally
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thiruvambady constituency, click here👉
|Thiruvambady
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kondotty constituency, click here👉
|Kondotty
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Eranakulam constituency, click here👉
|Eranakulam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nilambur constituency, click here👉
|Nilambur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Wandoor constituency, click here👉
|Wandoor
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Manjeshwar constituency, click here👉
|Manjeshwar
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Perinthalmanna constituency, click here👉
|Perinthalmanna
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mankada constituency, click here👉
|Mankada
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Manalur constituency, click here👉
|Manalur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vengara constituency, click here👉
|Vengara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vallikkunnu constituency, click here👉
|Vallikkunnu
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tirurangadi constituency, click here👉
|Tirurangadi
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tanur constituency, click here👉
|Tanur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tirur constituency, click here👉
|Tirur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kottakkal constituency, click here👉
|Kottakkal
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thavanur constituency, click here👉
|Thavanur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ponnani constituency, click here👉
|Ponnani
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thrithala constituency, click here👉
|Thrithala
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Pattambi constituency, click here👉
|Pattambi
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Shornur constituency, click here👉
|Shornur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ottapalam constituency, click here👉
|Ottapalam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kongad constituency, click here👉
|Kongad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mannarkad constituency, click here👉
|Mannarkad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Malappuram constituency, click here👉
|Malappuram
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Palakkad constituency, click here👉
|Palakkad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tarur constituency, click here👉
|Tarur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chittur constituency, click here👉
|Chittur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nemom constituency, click here👉
|Nemom
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Alathur constituency, click here👉
|Alathur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chelakkara constituency, click here👉
|Chelakkara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnamkulam constituency, click here👉
|Kunnamkulam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Guruvayoor constituency, click here👉
|Guruvayoor
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mananthavady constituency, click here👉
|Mananthavady
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Wadakkanchery constituency, click here👉
|Wadakkanchery
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ollur constituency, click here👉
|Ollur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thrissur constituency, click here👉
|Thrissur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nattika constituency, click here👉
|Nattika
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kaipamangalam constituency, click here👉
|Kaipamangalam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Irinjalakkuda constituency, click here👉
|Irinjalakkuda
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Puthukkad constituency, click here👉
|Puthukkad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chalakkudy constituency, click here👉
|Chalakkudy
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kodungallur constituency, click here👉
|Kodungallur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Perumbavoor constituency, click here👉
|Perumbavoor
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Angamaly constituency, click here👉
|Angamaly
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aluva constituency, click here👉
|Aluva
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kalamassery constituency, click here👉
|Kalamassery
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Paravur constituency, click here👉
|Paravur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vypen constituency, click here👉
|Vypen
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kochi constituency, click here👉
|Kochi
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thripunithura constituency, click here👉
|Thripunithura
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Eravipuram constituency, click here👉
|Eravipuram
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thrikkakara constituency, click here👉
|Thrikkakara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnathunad constituency, click here👉
|Kunnathunad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Piravom constituency, click here👉
|Piravom
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Muvattupuzha constituency, click here👉
|Muvattupuzha
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kothamangalam constituency, click here👉
|Kothamangalam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Devikulam constituency, click here👉
|Devikulam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Udumbanchola constituency, click here👉
|Udumbanchola
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thodupuzha constituency, click here👉
|Thodupuzha
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Idukki constituency, click here👉
|Idukki
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Peerumade constituency, click here👉
|Peerumade
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Pala constituency, click here👉
|Pala
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kaduthuruthy constituency, click here👉
|Kaduthuruthy
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vaikom constituency, click here👉
|Vaikom
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ettumanoor constituency, click here👉
|Ettumanoor
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kottayam constituency, click here👉
|Kottayam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Puthuppally constituency, click here👉
|Puthuppally
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Changanassery constituency, click here👉
|Changanassery
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kanjirappally constituency, click here👉
|Kanjirappally
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Poonjar constituency, click here👉
|Poonjar
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aroor constituency, click here👉
|Aroor
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Cherthala constituency, click here👉
|Cherthala
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Alappuzha constituency, click here👉
|Alappuzha
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ambalapuzha constituency, click here👉
|Ambalapuzha
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kuttanad constituency, click here👉
|Kuttanad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Haripad constituency, click here👉
|Haripad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kayamkulam constituency, click here👉
|Kayamkulam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mavelikara constituency, click here👉
|Mavelikara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chengannur constituency, click here👉
|Chengannur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thiruvalla constituency, click here👉
|Thiruvalla
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ranni constituency, click here👉
|Ranni
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aranmula constituency, click here👉
|Aranmula
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Konni constituency, click here👉
|Konni
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Adoor constituency, click here👉
|Adoor
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Karunagappally constituency, click here👉
|Karunagappally
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chavara constituency, click here👉
|Chavara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnathur constituency, click here👉
|Kunnathur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kottarakkara constituency, click here👉
|Kottarakkara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Pathanapuram constituency, click here👉
|Pathanapuram
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Punalur constituency, click here👉
|Punalur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chadayamangalam constituency, click here👉
|Chadayamangalam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kundara constituency, click here👉
|Kundara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kollam constituency, click here👉
|Kollam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Eranad constituency, click here👉
|Eranad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chathannur constituency, click here👉
|Chathannur
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Varkala constituency, click here👉
|Varkala
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Attingal constituency, click here👉
|Attingal
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chirayinkeezhu constituency, click here👉
|Chirayinkeezhu
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nedumangad constituency, click here👉
|Nedumangad
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vamanapuram constituency, click here👉
|Vamanapuram
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kazhakkoottam constituency, click here👉
|Kazhakkoottam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vattiyoorkavu constituency, click here👉
|Vattiyoorkavu
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thiruvananthapuram constituency, click here👉
|Thiruvananthapuram
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nenmara constituency, click here👉
|Nenmara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aruvikkara constituency, click here👉
|Aruvikkara
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Parassala constituency, click here👉
|Parassala
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kattakkada constituency, click here👉
|Kattakkada
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kovalam constituency, click here👉
|Kovalam
|To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Neyyattinkara constituency, click here👉
|Neyyattinkara
