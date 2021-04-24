Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Konni Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Konni Assembly Constituency (AC No 114) in Pathanamthitta district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Konni Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Adoor Prakash won Konni constituency seat by a margin of 14.50% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. R. Sanal Kumar by 20,748 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Konni assembly constituency.