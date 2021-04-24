Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Kottayam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kottayam Assembly Constituency (AC No 97) in Kottayam district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Kottayam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan won Kottayam constituency seat by a margin of 26.30% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. Reji Sakhariya by 33,632 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Kottayam assembly constituency.