Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Mankada Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Mankada Assembly Constituency (AC No 39) in Malappuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Mankada Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate T A Ahammed Kabeer won Mankada constituency seat by a margin of 1.00% beating Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Adv. T K Rasheed Ali by 1,508 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mankada assembly constituency.