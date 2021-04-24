Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Mattannur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Mattannur Assembly Constituency (AC No 15) in Kannur district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Mattannur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate E. P. Jayarajan won Mattannur constituency seat by a margin of 29.50% beating Janata Dal (United) candidate K. P. Prasanth by 43,381 votes.

