Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Vallikkunnu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Vallikkunnu Assembly Constituency (AC No 42) in Malappuram district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Kerala Election Result 2021: Vallikkunnu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate Abdul Hameed Master won Vallikkunnu constituency seat by a margin of 9.20% beating Indian National League candidate Adv. O.K. Thangal by 12,610 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Vallikkunnu assembly constituency.