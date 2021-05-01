Kerala Polls 2021: Constituency-wise Results Live

Kerala Election Result 2021: Constituency-wise live data, party-wise performance, winners and losers

DH Web Desk
  • May 01 2021, 00:36 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:56 ist
The high-pitched battle for Kerala Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for Kerala assembly elections. 

 

To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Malampuzha constituency, click here👉Malampuzha
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kasaragod constituency, click here👉Kasaragod
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Udma constituency, click here👉Udma
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kanhangad constituency, click here👉Kanhangad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Trikaripur constituency, click here👉Trikaripur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Payyannur constituency, click here👉Payyannur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kalliasseri constituency, click here👉Kalliasseri
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Taliparamba constituency, click here👉Taliparamba
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Irikkur constituency, click here👉Irikkur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Azhikode constituency, click here👉Azhikode
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kannur constituency, click here👉Kannur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Dharmadam constituency, click here👉Dharmadam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thalassery constituency, click here👉Thalassery
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kuthuparamba constituency, click here👉Kuthuparamba
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mattannur constituency, click here👉Mattannur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Peravoor constituency, click here👉Peravoor
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Manjeri constituency, click here👉Manjeri
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Sulthanbathery constituency, click here👉Sulthanbathery
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kalpetta constituency, click here👉Kalpetta
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vadakara constituency, click here👉Vadakara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kuttiadi constituency, click here👉Kuttiadi
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nadapuram constituency, click here👉Nadapuram
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Quilandy constituency, click here👉Quilandy
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Perambra constituency, click here👉Perambra
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Balusseri constituency, click here👉Balusseri
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Elathur constituency, click here👉Elathur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kozhikode North constituency, click here👉Kozhikode North
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kozhikode South constituency, click here👉Kozhikode South
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Beypore constituency, click here👉Beypore
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnamangalam constituency, click here👉Kunnamangalam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Koduvally constituency, click here👉Koduvally
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thiruvambady constituency, click here👉Thiruvambady
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kondotty constituency, click here👉Kondotty
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Eranakulam constituency, click here👉Eranakulam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nilambur constituency, click here👉Nilambur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Wandoor constituency, click here👉Wandoor
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Manjeshwar constituency, click here👉Manjeshwar
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Perinthalmanna constituency, click here👉Perinthalmanna
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mankada constituency, click here👉Mankada
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Manalur constituency, click here👉Manalur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vengara constituency, click here👉Vengara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vallikkunnu constituency, click here👉Vallikkunnu
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tirurangadi constituency, click here👉Tirurangadi
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tanur constituency, click here👉Tanur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tirur constituency, click here👉Tirur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kottakkal constituency, click here👉Kottakkal
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thavanur constituency, click here👉Thavanur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ponnani constituency, click here👉Ponnani
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thrithala constituency, click here👉Thrithala
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Pattambi constituency, click here👉Pattambi
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Shornur constituency, click here👉Shornur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ottapalam constituency, click here👉Ottapalam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kongad constituency, click here👉Kongad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mannarkad constituency, click here👉Mannarkad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Malappuram constituency, click here👉Malappuram
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Palakkad constituency, click here👉Palakkad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Tarur constituency, click here👉Tarur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chittur constituency, click here👉Chittur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nemom constituency, click here👉Nemom
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Alathur constituency, click here👉Alathur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chelakkara constituency, click here👉Chelakkara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnamkulam constituency, click here👉Kunnamkulam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Guruvayoor constituency, click here👉Guruvayoor
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mananthavady constituency, click here👉Mananthavady
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Wadakkanchery constituency, click here👉Wadakkanchery
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ollur constituency, click here👉Ollur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thrissur constituency, click here👉Thrissur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nattika constituency, click here👉Nattika
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kaipamangalam constituency, click here👉Kaipamangalam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Irinjalakkuda constituency, click here👉Irinjalakkuda
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Puthukkad constituency, click here👉Puthukkad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chalakkudy constituency, click here👉Chalakkudy
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kodungallur constituency, click here👉Kodungallur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Perumbavoor constituency, click here👉Perumbavoor
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Angamaly constituency, click here👉Angamaly
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aluva constituency, click here👉Aluva
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kalamassery constituency, click here👉Kalamassery
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Paravur constituency, click here👉Paravur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vypen constituency, click here👉Vypen
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kochi constituency, click here👉Kochi
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thripunithura constituency, click here👉Thripunithura
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Eravipuram constituency, click here👉Eravipuram
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thrikkakara constituency, click here👉Thrikkakara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnathunad constituency, click here👉Kunnathunad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Piravom constituency, click here👉Piravom
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Muvattupuzha constituency, click here👉Muvattupuzha
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kothamangalam constituency, click here👉Kothamangalam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Devikulam constituency, click here👉Devikulam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Udumbanchola constituency, click here👉Udumbanchola
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thodupuzha constituency, click here👉Thodupuzha
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Idukki constituency, click here👉Idukki
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Peerumade constituency, click here👉Peerumade
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Pala constituency, click here👉Pala
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kaduthuruthy constituency, click here👉Kaduthuruthy
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vaikom constituency, click here👉Vaikom
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ettumanoor constituency, click here👉Ettumanoor
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kottayam constituency, click here👉Kottayam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Puthuppally constituency, click here👉Puthuppally
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Changanassery constituency, click here👉Changanassery
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kanjirappally constituency, click here👉Kanjirappally
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Poonjar constituency, click here👉Poonjar
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aroor constituency, click here👉Aroor
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Cherthala constituency, click here👉Cherthala
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Alappuzha constituency, click here👉Alappuzha
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ambalapuzha constituency, click here👉Ambalapuzha
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kuttanad constituency, click here👉Kuttanad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Haripad constituency, click here👉Haripad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kayamkulam constituency, click here👉Kayamkulam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Mavelikara constituency, click here👉Mavelikara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chengannur constituency, click here👉Chengannur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thiruvalla constituency, click here👉Thiruvalla
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Ranni constituency, click here👉Ranni
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aranmula constituency, click here👉Aranmula
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Konni constituency, click here👉Konni
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Adoor constituency, click here👉Adoor
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Karunagappally constituency, click here👉Karunagappally
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chavara constituency, click here👉Chavara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kunnathur constituency, click here👉Kunnathur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kottarakkara constituency, click here👉Kottarakkara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Pathanapuram constituency, click here👉Pathanapuram
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Punalur constituency, click here👉Punalur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chadayamangalam constituency, click here👉Chadayamangalam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kundara constituency, click here👉Kundara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kollam constituency, click here👉Kollam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Eranad constituency, click here👉Eranad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chathannur constituency, click here👉Chathannur
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Varkala constituency, click here👉Varkala
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Attingal constituency, click here👉Attingal
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Chirayinkeezhu constituency, click here👉Chirayinkeezhu
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nedumangad constituency, click here👉Nedumangad
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vamanapuram constituency, click here👉Vamanapuram
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kazhakkoottam constituency, click here👉Kazhakkoottam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Vattiyoorkavu constituency, click here👉Vattiyoorkavu
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Thiruvananthapuram constituency, click here👉Thiruvananthapuram
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Nenmara constituency, click here👉Nenmara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Aruvikkara constituency, click here👉Aruvikkara
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Parassala constituency, click here👉Parassala
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kattakkada constituency, click here👉Kattakkada
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Kovalam constituency, click here👉Kovalam
To know the Kerala election 2021 result for Neyyattinkara constituency, click here👉Neyyattinkara
  

 

