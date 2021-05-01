Kerala Assembly Elections results live updates: Early leads favour Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF

Counting is underway in Kerala today. 957 candidates from the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP are in fray. Will the CPI(M) retain the government, or will the saffron tide wash over the state? Follow DH for live updates
The counting process begins with postal ballots and the EVMs counting follows 30-45 minutes later. LDF is now leading in 53 seats, but this is only the postal ballots.
LDF ahead in early leads
Counting of the postal ballots places LDF ahead in 33, while UDF is ahead in 18.
Visuals from a counting centre in Idukki
Just in |Ruling LDF leads in 8 seats, UDF in 5 seats
Counting for Kerala Assembly elections has begun at all centres.
What's the verdict of exit polls?
The main fight will be between LDF and UDF, with exits predicting a clear victory and a second term for CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Exit polls foresee that LDF will bag at least 88 of the 140 seats.
What are the matters of concern for the state?
The Sabrimala women's entry issue is a main political point for the state, with the Congress and BJP promising to keep women out of the temple. The saffron party, in an attempt to make inroads in a state where it only has one sitting MLA, has said 'love jihad' is a major issue in the state.
About 2.74 crore voters had exercised their franchise on April 6 as Kerala went to polls. 69.95 per centturnout was recorded in the state.
Counting in the shadow of a raging pandemic
The votes will be counted in 633 counting halls across 114 centres. Apart from Covid protocol of social distancing, at least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out in the counting halls, News18 has reported.
Visuals outside a counting centre in Kannur
Counting of ballots will begin at 8 am
Counting of votes is slated to begin at 8 am at polling centres.
Kerala voted in a single-phase election on April 6 to elect 140 MLAs to the state assembly.
Good morning, readers! Welcome to the live coverage of the Kerala Assembly election result. Stay tuned for live updates.