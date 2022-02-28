Manipur Assembly Elections: Chandel Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Chandel Assembly Constituency (AC No. 41) in Chandel district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Chandel Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPEP candidate Letpao Haokip won Chandel constituency seat beating IND candidate Ts Warngam by a margin of 2125 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chandel constituency were 47545. Of that, 42173 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chandel assembly constituency.