Manipur Assembly Elections: Chingai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Chingai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 45) in Ukhrul district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Chingai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPF candidate Khashim Vashum won Chingai constituency seat beating BJP candidate Sword Vashum by a margin of 7650 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chingai constituency were 41200. Of that, 32041 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chingai assembly constituency.