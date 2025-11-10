<p>New Delhi: A day ahead of the final day of polling in Bihar, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the NDA will have a historic victory in the assembly polls. </p><p>“The BJP and the NDA are heading towards a decisive, effective and historic victory in Bihar,” Prasad said at a press conference in Delhi. </p><p>Alleging that Tejashwi Yadav was recounting all the schemes of his tenure, Prasad said that during the NDA tenure, Bihar has surged ahead in ethanol production and is a front runner of the textiles and bag industry as well as the biscuit production industry. “Bihar has seen the establishment of 17 ethanol plants, and MoUs worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore have been signed. Bihar today is free from the atmosphere of terror,” he said.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Prashant Kishor's bid echoes AAP's 2022 Gujarat script.<p>He added that chief minister Nitish Kumar’s continued popularity is a result of the government’s popular schemes. “The turnout for both CM Nitish Kumar and prime minister Narendra Modi’s rallies have been massive. This is a testament to public faith and the PM’s popularity,” he said. </p><p>Taking a swipe at the RJD, Prasad said that this election has been fought between “jungle raj” and good governance. “In the jungle raj era, ransom was decided at the CM’s residence,” he claimed.</p><p>He said that Rahul Gandhi was not fully invested in the polls. “Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist. He goes on safaris instead of serious campaigning. The issues he raises are tired and irrelevant,” he said. </p>