Manipur Assembly Elections: Heirok Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Heirok Assembly Constituency (AC No. 33) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Heirok Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Thokchom Radheshyam Singh won Heirok constituency seat beating INC candidate Moirangthem Okendro by a margin of 1647 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Heirok constituency were 30297. Of that, 28621 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

