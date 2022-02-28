Manipur Assembly Elections: Karong Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Karong Assembly Constituency (AC No. 47) in Senapati district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Karong Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate D.D. Thaisii won Karong constituency seat beating BJP candidate R. Yuh Jonathan Tao by a margin of 4293 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Karong constituency were 52295. Of that, 43951 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

