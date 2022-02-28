Manipur Assembly Elections: Langthabal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Langthabal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 20) in Imphal West district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Langthabal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, LJP candidate Karam Shyam won Langthabal constituency seat beating BJP candidate O. Joy Singh by a margin of 2331 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Langthabal constituency were 27012. Of that, 24562 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Langthabal assembly constituency.