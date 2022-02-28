Manipur Assembly Elections: Nambol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Nambol Assembly Constituency (AC No. 24) in Bishnupur district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Nambol Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Nameirakpam Loken Singh won Nambol constituency seat beating BJP candidate Thounaojam Chaoba by a margin of 280 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Nambol constituency were 31092. Of that, 29192 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

