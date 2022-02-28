Manipur Assembly Elections: Tamenglong Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Tamenglong Assembly Constituency (AC No. 53) in Tamenglong district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Tamenglong Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Samuel Jendai Kamei won Tamenglong constituency seat beating NPF candidate Janghemlung Panmei by a margin of 2004 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tamenglong constituency were 31970. Of that, 24257 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tamenglong assembly constituency.