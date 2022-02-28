Manipur Assembly Elections: Ukhrul Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Ukhrul Assembly Constituency (AC No. 44) in Ukhrul district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Ukhrul Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Alfred Kanngam Arthur won Ukhrul constituency seat beating BJP candidate Somatai Shaiza by a margin of 296 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ukhrul constituency were 41673. Of that, 32032 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ukhrul assembly constituency.