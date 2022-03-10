Manipur Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Party-wise performance, winners and losers

  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 05:06 ist
The Assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 against the backdrop of demands to repeal the AFSPA and the Naga peace talks. Here's the constituency-wise results for Manipur assembly elections.
  •  

    Check the constituency-wise results of Manipur Assembly elections 2022

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot, Singhat

  •  

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Saitu, Tamei, Tamenglong, Nungba, Tipaimukh

  •  

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Saikul, Karong, Mao, Tadubi, Kangpokpi

  •  

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Chandel, Tengnoupal, Phungyar, Ukhrul, Chingai

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnu, Jiribam

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing tentha, Khangabok

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Bishnupur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Lilong

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang imphal, Nambol, Oinam

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok

  •  

    Find out the assembly election results for Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju

  •  

    Manipur's poll outcome will impact Northeast politics

    Political pundits observed that the outcome of the Manipur Assembly elections would be an important ramification in Meghalaya and Nagaland, the two Northeastern states along with Tripura would go to the Assembly polls early next year.

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its two estranged allies -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) -- fought the elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly separately. Over the two-month-long elections campaign, the relations among the three parties worsened and each made allegations and counter allegations against one another.