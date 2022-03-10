Manipur Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Party-wise performance, winners and losers
Manipur Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Party-wise performance, winners and losers
updated: Mar 10 2022, 05:06 ist
The Assembly elections in Manipur were held in two phases on February 28 and March 5 against the backdrop of demands to repeal the AFSPA and the Naga peace talks. Here's the constituency-wise results for Manipur assembly elections.
Check the constituency-wise results of Manipur Assembly elections 2022
Find out the assembly election results for Thanlon, Henglep, Churachandpur, Saikot, Singhat
Manipur's poll outcome will impact Northeast politics
Political pundits observed that the outcome of the Manipur Assembly elections would be an important ramification in Meghalaya and Nagaland, the two Northeastern states along with Tripura would go to the Assembly polls early next year.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its two estranged allies -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) -- fought the elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly separately. Over the two-month-long elections campaign, the relations among the three parties worsened and each made allegations and counter allegations against one another.
Churachandpur
Find out the assembly election results for Saitu, Tamei, Tamenglong, Nungba, Tipaimukh
Find out the assembly election results for Saikul, Karong, Mao, Tadubi, Kangpokpi
Find out the assembly election results for Chandel, Tengnoupal, Phungyar, Ukhrul, Chingai
Find out the assembly election results for Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnu, Jiribam
Find out the assembly election results for Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing tentha, Khangabok
Wangjing tentha
Find out the assembly election results for Bishnupur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Lilong
Find out the assembly election results for Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang imphal, Nambol, Oinam
Naoriya Pakhanglakpa
Find out the assembly election results for Sekmai, Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal
Find out the assembly election results for Sagolband, Keishamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei
Find out the assembly election results for Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok
Find out the assembly election results for Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju
