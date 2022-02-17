Nadda releases BJP's manifesto for Manipur elections

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 14:42 ist

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday launched party's manifesto for Manipur elections 2022.

CM N Biren Singh and other leaders were also present.

More to follow...

