Two killed, several injured as violence mars last phase of elections in Manipur

Two persons were killed, several injured and EVMs snatched away at a few polling stations as sporadic violence was witnessed during the last phase of Assembly elections in Manipur on Saturday.

Till 5 pm, 76.62 per cent polling was reported in 22 Assembly constituencies spread across six districts, Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong.

A supporter of ruling BJP was gunned down by unidentified miscreants in Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency in Thoubal district, a Congress stronghold, at around 6 am. Polling started at 7am.

"Poll percentage will be more as many people, who queued up before 4 pm are still casting their votes," said an official.

The second death took place in Senapati district, where one person reportedly died in firing by security forces after he allegedly tried to run away with an EVM in Ngamju village in Karong Assembly constituency. Another person was also injured in the firing.

Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, Rajesh Agrawal said in a statement that at least 12 incidents of damage to EVMs were reported from the hills, where there are 11 constituencies.

Several incidents of clashes between supporters of Congress, BJP and Naga People's Front was also reported.

Violent incidents were also reported during the first phase of polling for 38 other Assembly constituencies on February 28. The first phase witnessed 88.63 per cent polling.

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh, who was the most prominent face among 92 candidates in the fray during the last phase, exuded confidence that Congress would get absolute majority to bounce back to power. "If we require support from one or two MLAs, we will reach out to others," Singh told reporters after casting his vote in Thoubal constituency on Saturday.

Singh was three-time CM between 2002 and 2017. Congress had emerged as the single largest party in 2017 with 28 seats but BJP managed to cobble up an alliance with National People's Party and Naga People's Front to form its first government in Manipur.

BJP said it would get absolute majority and form government for the second term.

BJP contested in all 22 seats in the second phase while Congress put up candidates in 18 constituencies. NPP and Janta Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar fielded candidates in 11 and 10 seats, respectively in the final phase. Both NPP and NPF hopes to emerge as "king maker" in government formation after the results on March 10.

