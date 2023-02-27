Meghalaya polls: Candidates who are graduate or above

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Candidates who are graduate or above

The ruling National People's Party will fight to retain power, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government from power

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 27 2023, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 05:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will decide the fate of 369 candidates on Monday, as the ruling National People's Party fights to retain power, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress attempt to unseat the incumbent government from power.

As the high-decibel campaign for the elections end and the state gears up for yet another election, here is a look at candidates who are graduate or above.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee campaigned for the elections, hoping to seize power in the northeastern state where the TMC overnight became the main opposition a year back after inducting most of the Congress MLAs, including Sangma.

The BJP is hopeful of improving its tally this time, fighting the elections on its own after running the government for the last five years as part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP's campaign in the state.

The Congress, which lost all of its MLAs to other parties in the run-up to the elections, is hopeful of reversing its fortunes with the fresh faces it fielded for the poll battle. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Shillong, promising to protect the culture, languages and traditions of the northeastern state.

The Meghalaya assembly has 60 seats with a total of 369 candidates contesting the elections, the votes for which will be counted on March 2.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meghalaya
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Meghalaya Assembly Election
Meghalaya Elections 2023
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

DH Toon | Fickle alliances

DH Toon | Fickle alliances

In search of statues

In search of statues

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

 