News in Pics | October 31, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Ferry boats ply the waters of the Brahmaputra river, in Guwahati
A worker sprays fumigation vapour to stem the spread of dengue virus in Peshawar, Pakistan
A cyclist rides his bike in front of the artwork "Laughing is suspicious”, an installation by artist Fabian Knecht during the preview of the exhibition "Festival of Future Nows 2025" at Neue Nationalgalerie museum in Berlin, Germany
A drone view shows the village of Yvorne surrounded by vineyards, with the Grand Muveran and Dents du Midi mountains in the background, on an autumn afternoon in Yvorne, Switzerland
High-rise building amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Northern India, in Gurugram, Haryana
A herd of camels ahead of the annual Pushkar Fair, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan
Published 31 October 2025, 02:35 IST