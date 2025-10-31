Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | October 31, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 02:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ferry boats ply the waters of the Brahmaputra river, in Guwahati

Ferry boats ply the waters of the Brahmaputra river, in Guwahati

Credit: PTI Photo

A worker sprays fumigation vapour to stem the spread of dengue virus in Peshawar, Pakistan

A worker sprays fumigation vapour to stem the spread of dengue virus in Peshawar, Pakistan

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A cyclist rides his bike in front of the artwork "Laughing is suspicious”, an installation by artist Fabian Knecht during the preview of the exhibition "Festival of Future Nows 2025" at Neue Nationalgalerie museum in Berlin, Germany

A cyclist rides his bike in front of the artwork "Laughing is suspicious”, an installation by artist Fabian Knecht during the preview of the exhibition "Festival of Future Nows 2025" at Neue Nationalgalerie museum in Berlin, Germany

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows the village of Yvorne surrounded by vineyards, with the Grand Muveran and Dents du Midi mountains in the background, on an autumn afternoon in Yvorne, Switzerland

A drone view shows the village of Yvorne surrounded by vineyards, with the Grand Muveran and Dents du Midi mountains in the background, on an autumn afternoon in Yvorne, Switzerland

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
High-rise building amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Northern India, in Gurugram, Haryana

High-rise building amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Northern India, in Gurugram, Haryana

Credit: PTI Photo

A herd of camels ahead of the annual Pushkar Fair, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan

A herd of camels ahead of the annual Pushkar Fair, in Ajmer district, Rajasthan

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 02:35 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us