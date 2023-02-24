Meghalaya Election: Baghmara Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Baghmara constituency (AC No. 60) in South Garo Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Baghmara is one of the three seats won by Independent candidates in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Baghmara constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, IND candidate Samuel M. Sangma won the Baghmara Assembly seat after securing 8070 votes. The IND candidate defeated NPP candidate Sengnal N. Sangma by a margin of 2242 votes.

In 2018, Baghmara constituency had 28966 electors, including 14762 males and 14204 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.