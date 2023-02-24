Meghalaya Election: Gambegre Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Gambegre constituency (AC No. 56) in West Garo Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Gambegre is the only seat won by NCP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Gambegre constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NCP candidate Saleng A. Sangma won the Gambegre Assembly seat after securing 7291 votes. The NCP candidate defeated INC candidate Sadhiarani M. Sangma by a margin of 136 votes.

In 2018, Gambegre constituency had 26026 electors, including 13232 males and 12794 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.