Meghalaya Election: Kharkutta Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Kharkutta constituency (AC No. 37) in East Garo Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Kharkutta is one of 20 Assembly seats won by the NPP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Kharkutta constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, NPP candidate Rupert Momin won the Kharkutta Assembly seat after securing 37183 votes. The NPP candidate defeated INC candidate Cherak Watre Momin by a margin of 809 votes.

In 2018, Kharkutta constituency had 37183 electors, including 19316 males and 17867 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.