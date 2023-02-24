Meghalaya Election: Mowkaiaw Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Mowkaiaw constituency (AC No. 4) in Jaintia Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Mowkaiaw is one of the 6 Assembly seats won by the UDP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Mowkaiaw constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, UDP candidate Nujorki Sungoh won the Mowkaiaw Assembly seat after securing 31031 votes. The UDP candidate defeated NPP candidate Gilbert Sten by a margin of 260 votes.

In 2018, Mowkaiaw constituency had 31031 electors, including 15216 males and 15815 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.